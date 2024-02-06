Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Tier List (February 2024)

Each one of us has a favorite character in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. But in Cursed Clash, sometimes you simply don’t know which to pick. So, to help you with your choice, we present you with our Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash tier list, ranking all the characters in the game from best to worst.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Tier List

S Tier

Nobara

Gojo

Sukuna

Megumi

A Tier

Yuji

Eso / Kechizu

Mahito

Jogo

Yuta

B Tier

Toge

Maki

Geto

C Tier

Panda

Hanami

Nanami

Todo

Character Tier Explanations

First, we have the S tier characters. Gojo, Nobara, and Sukuna all have very high damage skills, some even unblockable, making them very strong right now. Quyon2, one of the top Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash players at present, even managed 40 and 100 win streaks using them. Megumi, on the other hand, is the best support/utility character right now due to his versatile attacks and control abilities.

Next, in A tier, Yuta is probably the biggest highlight. However, damage-oriented S tier characters slightly outperform him. Then we have Jogo and Eso/Kechizu, which are very utility-oriented, with Jogo filling more of a support role. They both have very good range and control skills.

Yuji and Mahito are the last in the A tier. They aren’t the best characters Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash has to offer, but they are still very strong all-around characters, earning them a high rank on our tier list.

In B tier, we Toge, Maki, and Geto. They are playable, but your morale is going to suffer if you end up playing against the meta 2v2 comps. I consider Geto as a very low-skill ability spamming character and a straight-up worse version of Mahito or Nobara.

Maki is basically the same, only melee. Her combos are cool and deal damage, but you’ll rarely get to abuse her much in a high-grade game.

And last, Toge is the worst character to play with when you’re behind, but he is also extremely rewarding when you’re ahead, making him the most balanced character on our Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash tier list.

One thing you’ve probably noticed in the beginning is that the strength of characters in the anime hasn’t translated well to the game. Todo being in C tier is just sad, but all of the other characters in the game have much more exploitable gimmicks in their kit.

Then we have Panda, who is very bland without the Gorilla Mode, and the same is true for my boy Nanami by default. Hanami is also C tier because she gets out-damaged by other ranged characters whilst providing mediocre utility.

Best Character Combos in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash sports a huge roster of characters from the anime, and a simple tier list isn’t always enough to help you choose your main. What can help you with that is knowing which character combos work best for 2v2s. So, here are some of the best combinations we’ve tested so far:

Nobara and Sukuna

Todo and Nobara

Nanami and Yuta

Yuji and Sukuna

Gojo and Sakuna

Mahito and Maki

Of course, these combinations aren’t set in stone, and there is still a lot of room for experimentation. The game is still very new, so the next characters that come into the game are sure to shake up the meta and provide even more variety to the 2v2 multiplayer mode.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via YouTube

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is an anime-styled fighting game developed by Byking and published by Bandai Namco. In it, you get to play with your favorite JJK characters and fight it out with other players in intense 2v2 matches.

There is also a single-player story mode. There, you will play Yuji Itadori, the main character of the series. It retells the events of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen anime, with the main focus on the combat between you and the different curses Yuji encountered at that time.

That sums up our tier list of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash characters. For more gaming guides and news, stay tuned to Twinfinite. Also, we added links to a couple of related articles just below, including the list of all Jujutsu Kaisen chapters in 2024.