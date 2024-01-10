Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Full Roster, Listed

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is host to plenty of characters for players to choose from, but how many characters are there in the roster? Our guide can help you answer that question with info on every confirmed character, their move sets, and more.

Every Playable Character in JJK Cursed Clash

Though the game still hasn’t released, it has been confirmed via the game’s official website that there are over 15 playable characters in the game. How many over 15 is still unknown, but 16 have been revealed and detailed up to this point.

It’s also worth noting that the characters shown have only been from the series’ first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Given this, it’s unknown if any characters from the show’s second season like Fushiguro Toji or Dagan will appear in the game.

We’ve listed all of them down below for your convenience, along with some short descriptions based off of the character trailers and character info made available via pre-release material. Please note that there may be more characters featured in the game, and we’ll be updating this guide following the title’s full release.

Itadori Yuji

The straight-forward and earnest protagonist of the show, Itadori Yuji’s moveset is all about hammering your opponent with fast-hitting melee strikes. His Cursed Techniques are mainly variations of the Black Flash, but he’s still more than capable of going toe to toe with most every other character in the roster.

Fushiguro Megumi

Fushiguro Megumi is one of the more versatile members of the Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash roster, and that’s very much thanks to his 10 Shadows Technique. Every shadow creature he summons has their own range and abilities, meaning he can dish out punishment up close and afar. This makes him great both as a primary attacker and a support character, and ensures he’ll always be a prime pick no matter the match type.

Kugisaki Nobara

Love to toy with your opponents through carefully crafted traps and combos? Kugisaki Nobara is the character for you. Through her Straw Doll technique, she can launch nails at opponents and detonate them for damage that cuts to their soul. Just picture it: After hammering away at your foes with melee combos, you can then detonate some nails you hit them with for an even larger damage total or a devastating finish.

Satoru Gojo

Admittedly, it might seem a little unfair to include Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash. His Limitless technique prevents him from suffering any damage as long as it’s active, and he can obliterate opponents from just about any range thanks to his Reversal: Red, Lapse: Blue, and Hollow: Purple skills. All the same, he looks to be designed exactly how fans would want him to be; and he’ll undoubtedly make for a worthy opponent no matter who you fight him with.

Ryomen Sukuna

The chaotic evil to Satoru Gojo’s chaotic good, Ryomen Sukuna is another character who could either be a well-balanced powerhouse or a character meant to be picked for laughs. His array of techniques allow him to slice opponents to ribbons or send them flying with exceptionally strong melee strikes, resulting in a character that can make quick work of most anyone.

Maki Zen’in

Host to no cursed energy or techniques whatsoever, Maki Zen’in is a character who is great for anyone that prefers to prioritize melee attacks. Not only that, but she can close the gap between you and your opponent in an instant, annihilating them with a flurry of combos that even the strongest Jujutsu Sorcerers can’t escape easily. Consider making her your main if you believe in offense and offense alone.

Toge Inumaki

Prefer to hang back in a fight and toss out attacks that help your partner shine? Toge Inumaki is right up your alley. His cursed speech is great when used from a support role, interrupting your adversaries with stuns that keep them immobile for a set period of time. He’s viable as an attacker too, but be prepared to stay mobile so that you don’t suffer a beating once your Cursed Energy runs out.

Jut don’t expect to understand anything he’s saying outside of his cursed speech unless you know what all of his safe words mean.

Panda

Panda’s a heavy bruiser if there ever was one, capable of dealing decisive blows via both melee attacks and his special techniques. This only becomes more true when he activates his Gorilla form, which lends his strikes yet more destructive force so that he can put his foes in the ground no matter the matchup.

Todo Aoi

When it comes to the Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash roster, few can match Aoi Todo’s particular combination of traits. Between his devastating melee attacks and the instantaneous mobility offered by his Boogie Woogie Cursed Technique, dodging him is like trying to avoid a semi truck that appears right in front of you. pray that he’s on your team if you’re not playing him yourself, or else you might be in for an exceptionally tough round.

Jogo

Jogo is right up there with Megumi in terms of how his Cursed Techniques make for a highly versatile character. Though he mainly has ranged attacks to work with, they can force opponents into the ideal position for getting beaten to a pulp with melee attacks before getting burnt to a crisp by pillars of flame. Definitely give him a try if you want a character that rewards creative thinking.

Hanami

Equal parts support and mid-range attacker, Hanami’s move set is all about keeping your foes in the ideal position. Their attacks can launch enemies off into the distance or trap them in place for a few seconds, meaning you can keep them exactly where you want them to be for a smooth and breezy battle.

Nanami Kento

Timing is everything for those playing as Nanami, as his move set is centered around landing the best possible blows at just the right moment. Between combos which can deal extra damage thanks to his Cursed Technique and a temporary boost offered by going into overtime, he can turn into an indomitable force of nature so long as you pick your moment wisely.

Mahito

Most every character in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash has a range of effectiveness, but few dominate their space the way Mahito does. Thanks to his Idle Transfiguration Cursed Technique, he can warp his body to stretch and grow, meaning your opponents won’t be safe unless they’re as far away as possible from you.

Even then, Mahito can close gaps thanks to some impressive speed, meaning its only a matter of time before you tear your enemies apart in most any round.

Eso and Kechizu

Eso and Kechizu are two fighters wrapped up in one package, which makes them a nightmare to fight against. Unless you constantly keep both within view, it’s almost assured that they’ll nail you with an attack from behind while you deal with the other in front.

This does, however, mean they’re a fantastic option for those who enjoy overloading their opponents with traps to avoid, and that they’re sure to inhabit a psecial niche among the game’s community of players.

Okkotsu Yuta

While a gameplay trailer for Okkotsu Yuta hasn’t released at this time, we can surmise what type of character he’ll be based off of some promotional material. Aside from his close-range melee attacks, his ability to summon Rika when an ally faints is enough to set him apart as a powerhouse. You can hang back and act as a support fighter until an ally is eliminated, only to dominate your foes in an act of sweet revenge.

Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto has likewise not received a teaser trailer yet. Luckily, the promo material paints him as a great option if you like ruining your opponent’s day from afar. Through Cursed Spirit Manipulation, he can prevent foes from closing in on him while also firing off ranged attacks for solid damage. Keep him in mind if you’re not in the mood to tangle with an enemy up close.

And that's everything you need to know about the full Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash roster.