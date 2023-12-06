Is Xbox Down? How To Check Xbox Live Server Status

All gamers know that no online service is ever perfect; they all break at some point. It’s a little tougher to handle when one of the larger consoles’ services drops, but it’s at least easy to get relevant information. Here’s how to check the Xbox Live server status to see if Xbox is down.

Is Xbox Down?

Currently, there is an issue with limited performance in the Games and Gaming Section of the Xbox server. More specifically, Call of Duty players can expect delays with the Season 1 launch. The servers, in general, also seem to be having problems with multiple error reports from users on DownDetector.

Past Xbox server problems have been addressed, including a recent issue with the Xbox Store and in-game apps.

Users should no longer be experiencing issues with purchases in Xbox Storefronts and in-game apps, accessing the Xbox Store or launching titles from the store. Thank you for your patience, game on! https://t.co/EpgIwmcE1k — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 6, 2023

For anyone experiencing issues with Xbox Live, we recommend you reset your hardware to see if this alleviates the issue. Try shutting your console down completely and then turning it back on. For PC players, fully close out of the Xbox app and reopen it.

We’ll be sure to update this guide once the Xbox servers are fully functional, which will hopefully happen sooner rather than later.

Check Xbox Live Server Status

Considering the size of Xbox, there are many places to double-check if the whole service is having difficulties. Your first stop should always be the Xbox Status support page. This breaks Xbox down into its many parts so you can for sure see if something is wrong in a particular area, like games & gaming, multiplayer gaming, and store & subscriptions.

There is a good second option if you are experiencing issues, but Xbox isn’t acknowledging anything. Head to the Downdetector page for Xbox. This website gathers reports from gamers all over, no need to wait for Xbox to announce a problem on its end.

If you’re looking for possible announcements on when an issue might be cleared up, that will likely be found on the Xbox Support Twitter account.

That is everything you need to know regarding how to check the Xbox Live server status to see if Xbox is down. For more Xbox news and guides, check out the links below.