Is Trello Down? How to Check Server Status

Trello has become an excellent tool for game developers to show their progress and let fans in on their processes. However, the Trello service isn’t always the most stable. If you’re here because it isn’t working for you, here’s everything you need to know about checking the server status to see if Trello is down.

Is Trello Down

Trello is definitely down, and according to Downdetector, things started getting bad at 9:00 AM ET on Nov. 30. While the site definitely loads and for a second might trick you into thinking it works, it instead shows the “We’re having trouble loading Trello. Check your connection and try refreshing the page” message.

What makes this slightly confusing is that the error message asks users to check their own connections when the issues are serverside. Although this breakage is clearly better than a 500 error of a complete server error, the site is still basically inaccessible.

How to Check Trello Server Status

The easiest way to look into whether or not Trello is having difficulties for everyone is through the official Status Page. This gives not only a direct status report but also very timely updates with timestamps so you know the problem is being handled. This is much more than some services offer, and honestly can easily be the only place you check, though there is still one other option.

As always, Downdetector is a terrific resource. This is a universally useful tool as it covers a wide assortment of services, and it is certainly always our go-to.

There is a Trello Twitter account that you can also check, but it seems to keep itself to mostly promotional messages, and nothing has been said about the most recent outage.

We will continue to keep an eye on Trello being down so you can get back to your regular workflow or keep an eye on your favorite games like Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Hopefully, things will return to normal quickly, but we will update this if things don’t improve soon.