Is The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails Canon?

The Trails series is an expansive JRPG and features a fleshed-out world. There are three major arcs that all intertwine, but there is a slight outlier. The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails is still considered part of the series, but its placement is a little wonky. So, if you’re wondering if it is canon or where it falls in the series’ timeline, we can help.

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails Timeline Placement

Two major things make Nayuta not quite fit in with the Zemurian games. The first is that it doesn’t follow the Septian Calendar of the main games, so year placement is a little tricky. Secondly, it has an entirely unique setting and doesn’t make any mention of Zemuria at all. For these reasons, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails is a spin-off and has yet to be directly referenced or accepted in the mainline games. This isn’t to say it isn’t canon; it just isn’t known for sure.

The biggest difference is that Nayuta doesn’t feature the same turn-based combat as every mainline game. Instead, it is an action RPG and plays more like the other Falcom series, Ys.

That’s not to say there aren’t weird connections between the two that haven’t been explained. The biggest is that the main character is named Nayuta Herschel, which is the same name as Towa Herschel, a key character in the Cold Steel/Erebonia arc games.

Other than that, it is rather interesting that characters in a supposedly different world would use the exact same vocabulary for measurement. For instance, though both follow the metric system, they don’t use our words for them. Instead, they say things like a ‘rege’ for a centimeter or ‘curim’ for a kilogram. It’s a small touch, but is also a little suspicious.

Either way, its current status as unconnected means that anyone can play The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails without needing to learn/play ten other games for context. If you’re starting this new remaster and hit a roadblock, be sure to ask us for help in the comments.