Released in late May, Soulmask is a survival game that has players diving into a primitive land steeped in mysteries and strange, dangerous creatures. But what about if you want to play on your latest console? Well, we’ll have to find out all the information we have about whether is Soulmask on PS5. Let’s take a look at everything we know so far, so you will know whether to get your hopes up or not.

Is Soulmask Available on PS5?

At the time of writing (June 3), Soulmask is not available on PS5.

We know that news is not what you might want to hear, but wait before you walk off in desperation and go back to Monster Hunter! The game so far has only been released on Steam in Early Access. This means it is still being actively developed by CampFire Studio, fixing bugs and issues and adding new features to the game.

The team itself mentioned in a Q&A that they are going to keep an eye on how the game does while in Early Access on PC. Then, they are going to consider a release on “other platforms.”

Indeed, if they are already considering that, we are pretty sure that PS5 is going to be one of their top priorities. Of course, this might also entail a possible Xbox release, but definitely not a Switch. Perhaps we might be talking about the Switch 2.

That’s all we know so far about a possible PS5 release of Soulmask. Of course, we will update this guide the moment that we know more. If you want to be updated on Soulmask, we’d recommend checking out the forum posts. We’ve also got a handy guide on how to get cotton in Soulmask.

