Is Remnant 2 Playable on Steam Deck? Answered

Gunfire Games’ Souls-like shoot ’em up is making waves on both console and PC, and it’s easy to see why. After all, challenging team-based co-op shooters with a twisted horror aesthetic are few and far between these days. But what if you want to take the action-RPG on the go? Well, you’re probably pondering the question: Is Remnant 2 compatible with Steam Deck? Good question. Let’s get into the deets, shall we?

Can You Play Remnant 2 on the Steam Deck?

Luckily, yes — you can technically play Remnant 2 on Valve’s handheld system. In fact, the European arm of the game’s official Twitter account tweeted out confirmation pertaining to the co-op shooter’s Steam Deck Verified status.

#Remnant2 is #SteamDeck verified! ✅ Prepare to explore the depths of the unknown on the go or at home @OnDeck. pic.twitter.com/HvtT9xwq6d — Remnant 2 – Europe (@Remnant_Game_EU) July 19, 2023

Of course, this doesn’t mean that the game runs buttery smooth on the Steam Deck. Truth be told, plenty of high profile AAA games run quite poorly on Valve’s handheld, like Elden Ring, God of War, and Cyberpunk 2077. While this verification should hopefully help set Steam Deck owners’ minds at ease, there is a little more context that may throw a spanner in the works.

Muddying the waters even further, Remnant 2 appears to not have a Steam Deck Verified badge over on its store page, despite the fact that the Ultimate Edition is already publicly available to play, at the time of writing. In addition, early reports are not too positive about the performance of the game on the pint-sized system, describing how it largely only runs at low graphical settings at a maximum of 30fps.

As a result, Gunfire Games will likely need to deploy an optimisation patch in the future to improve the performance of Remnant 2 on the Steam Deck. As soon as we hear more, we’ll make sure to update this guide to help keep you looped in.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on whether Remnant 2 is compatible with the Steam Deck.