Is Remnant 2 on PS4 and Xbox One? Answered

It’s rare when a game blends Souls-like and shooter mechanics into its own unique mashup, but that’s one of the reasons Gunfire Games’ co-op action experience is such a blast. While the shoot ’em up is currently out for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, you may be wondering whether Remnant 2 is on PS4 and Xbox One. So, with that in mind, let’s do this!

Will Remnant 2 Be Coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

Don’t shoot the messenger, but unfortunately, no — Remnant 2 will not be coming to PS4 or Xbox One. After all, when Gunfire Games announced the sequel back in December of last year, the studio only confirmed the game for current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and PC.

It’s likely that the newer hardware takes full advantage of Unreal Engine 5’s set of graphical features, which is why the studio opted to forgo a release on PS4 and Xbox One. In short, the tech that the studio used to build Remnant 2 is possibly too advanced for last-gen systems.

It’s worth noting that there’s a very small possibility that the game receives a PS4 or Xbox One port in the future, but that’s mere conjecture. Currently, there’s no official word on a PS4 or Xbox One version of Remnant 2, and if we’re being honest, we don’t think it will happen. Of course, if it does, we’ll make sure to update this post to help keep you looped in.

