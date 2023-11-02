Is Rainbow Six Siege Down? How to Check Ubisoft Server Status

Online gaming carries its fair share of issues, and server maladies rank among the top. It’s not uncommon for servers to experience outages for a variety of reasons, from cyberattacks to a general maintenance period that snuck up on fans. Given the current state of your online game of choice, though, you might be wondering: Is Rainbow Six Siege down? And for that matter, how can you check the status of Ubisoft game servers?

Rainbow Six Siege Server Status

Rainbow Six Siege had scheduled maintenance on Nov. 2, but things didn’t quite return after it ended. As of 10 AM ET, reports on Downdetector have been climbing. They’ve recently reached a high of 1,236 as of 3:04 PM ET.

We're aware that players have been unable to connect after the scheduled maintenance.



We'll provide further updates as they become available. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 2, 2023

Ubisoft has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix. However, the last update was at 11:48 AM ET, and nothing has been said about it since. Considering things are still broken for players, there’s no way to know when the problems will be fixed.

How to Check Rainbow Six Siege and Ubisoft Games Server Statuses

Fortunately, there is a way for you to check on the server status of Rainbow Six Siege and other Ubisoft titles.

Ubisoft has a page dedicated to the server status of almost every game they publish and develop. These can be found via the official Ubisoft website for whichever game you’d like to check up on. Rainbow Six Siege has one for each of its regions too, ranging from North America to Australia.

It should be noted, however, that these pages are not infallibly correct. It can take time for outage reports to be compiled and for a solution to be found to server outages based on what causes them. If you don’t see signs of an outage on Ubisoft’s official page for the game or don’t see proof that the outage has been fixed, then hang tight and wait for an update to occur.

However, if you happen to ever get the 3-0x0001000b Error Code, it’s not something related to the servers.

That’s all there is to know about whether or not Rainbow Six Siege is down. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below.