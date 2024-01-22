Is Palworld Down? How to Check Server Status

Online servers can go offline from time to time, and Pocketpair’s new entry is no different. We’re here to explain its current state by showing you how to check Palworld’s server status and if it’s down.

Is Palworld Down Right Now?

Currently, Palworld is active, but you can still experience problems occasionally. On Jan. 21, 2024, server outages and other issues occurred, which have presumably been resolved by Pocketpair.

We are currently working hard to resolve the server outages and other serious issues that are occurring for some players.



We apologize for any inconvenience caused.



As soon as there is further news, we will send it out on X and our official Discord. https://t.co/1ZgXfRUdAd — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 21, 2024

High numbers of player counts are one of the major reasons why the systems have gone out, especially during its launch period. Even though its release was already shaping up to be a hit, no one really expected it to go to this magnitude, exceeding over five million players in the first three days.

Therefore, it may take some time for the servers to work more efficiently as the team continues to work on its development. Fortunately, Pocketpair has been relatively quick with solutions, so don’t worry too much if you’ve been experiencing a lot of errors.

How to Check Palworld Server Status

There’s a few ways you can check Palworld’s server status using the following channels:

The game’s server status site showcases downtimes and past problem areas players have encountered. For the most part, Palworld has remained in the green zone with the network, but it has gone through some major outages recently.

If you want to stay up-to-date on content, the title’s official Twitter/X account often updates its content with the latest downtimes. Or, you can follow Pocketpair’s Discord channel for a ton of helpful features. The site even has a Server Help channel to give you more insight into any matters of concern.

Now that you know how to check Palworld’s server status, you can learn how to fix other issues like problems with the Game Pass not working. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more adorable Pal content.