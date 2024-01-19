How to Fix Palworld No Password Has Been Entered Error

Eager to dive into Palworld, but unable to due to the dreaded “No Password Has Been Entered” error? Worry not, as we’ve compiled everything we know about how to fix it and what you can do to avoid it in the future.

Palworld No Password Has Been Entered Error Fixes, Explained

At the moment, the best way to deal with the “No Password Has Been Entered” error depends on whether you made the server or are joining someone else’s server.

If it’s your own server, then your best bet is to create a new server altogether and make sure that it is listed as a community server aso that it doesn’t require a password to enter. This removes the chance of the issue occurring by removing passwords from the equation.

You can then reactivate the password option while inside the server, which ensures you don’t get kicked out and allows you to remove the password setting again if it gives your friends any trouble.

If you’re trying to enter someone else’s server, the steps you need to follow are fairly similar. Wait for the host to create a community server instead of a private one. Once the server is set as a community server, go ahead and join it. The host can then reactivate the password setting for the server, and you won’t have to worry about the issue again.

What Causes the No Password Has Been Entered Error? Explained

As for what you can do to avoid a similar issue in the future, our only firm answer is to be patient.

The issue is confirmed to be caused by the intense load on the game’s servers via the sheer number of players logging on. Developer Pocketpair has already noted via Twitter/X and the game’s FAQ that they are aware of the glitch and are working to resolve the problem with the next update.

What all this means is that your best course of action for avoiding the error is to hold off on making private servers if there are known server issues. Doing so raises your chances of encountering the problem substantially, and opens you up to other problems and issues as well.

We’d honestly recommend giving the game’s official Twitter/X account a look whenever you plan to join a server too, as it offers a good idea of how the servers are holding up. If there are any known issues, you can bet the developer will post about them there.

And that’s everything there is to know about how to fix the No Password Has Been Entered error in Palworld. For more on the game, check out our various other guides and articles down below.