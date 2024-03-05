Is Facebook Down? How to Check Facebook & Instagram Server Status

Sometimes, even the most powerful internet platforms can have problems. However, issues can also be localized, and only you see them, so it is important to know the difference. The first step is to know where to go to check a service’s status. This is where to check up on the status of Facebook and Instagram.

Is Facebook Down?

As of 10:30 AM ET on March 5, Facebook is experiencing difficulties with logging in users and other core services. It isn’t technically down, as the site still loads to at least the log-in page, but you probably won’t get further. The Meta Status page acknowledges issues plaguing Facebook specifically, so things are being worked on.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t be long until things are back in working order. We will continue monitoring things and update this if anything new pops up.

Is Instagram Down?

As Facebook also owns Instagram, if it is having problems, that will typically be why you are experiencing issues using the photo-sharing app.

Similarly, Instagram has been just about unusable since 10:30 AM ET on March 5. The app (at least on Android) opens just fine. However, the “Couldn’t Refresh Feed” message pops up immediately, and the Discovery page is entirely black. Your main feed may still load somewhat, but it’s likely defaulting to the last time you saw it.

Oddly enough, the Meta Status page doesn’t have much coverage related to Instagram, but we assume that when the Facebook problems are corrected, it will fix both.

How to Check Facebook & Instagram Server Status

With Facebook being such a giant, it does have its own dedicated status page under the Meta umbrella. However, it feels somewhat basic and barely covers Instagram, so you might need to visit another source of information.

For this reason, the Downdetector pages for Facebook and Instagram are great resources, especially as they both feature comment sections.

With these places to visit, you’ll easily be able to identify any server issues with Facebook and Instagram. If you are experiencing any issues that we haven’t covered, be sure to leave us a comment, and we will look into it.