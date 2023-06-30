Is Exoprimal Going To Be On Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Image via Microsoft

With the upcoming release of Exoprimal, Capcom’s team-based dinosaur-combat title, players are getting their squads ready for battle. However, even though the game is launching on all the main gaming platforms, Xbox players want to know if the game is going to be included in the subscription that they already pay for, or if they’re going to have to buy it separately. Here’s whether Exoprimal is going to be on Xbox Game Pass.

Will Exoprimal Come to Xbox Game Pass?

Luckily for players with a subscription, Exoprimal is going to be coming to Game Pass Ultimate, meaning that it will be free for players on Xbox and PC as long as they’ve got an active subscription. It will also be one of Xbox’s day-one releases, meaning that you’ll be able to play it for free at launch instead of having to wait for it to come to the service later on.

For those players who are not on the Xbox platform, there’s still some good news. Exoprimal will also be available to play cross-platform, meaning that players on PlayStation will still be able to play with their Xbox and PC counterparts, even though they will have to pay for the game.

That’s it for if Exoprimal is going to be on Xbox Game Pass. The game is going to be released on July 14, 2023 with some Street Fighter 6 goodies right off the bat like Ryu and Guile inspired skins and emotes. For more guides on the dinosaur-fighting fun, be sure to check back here as the game gets closer to launch.

About the author

Nick Rivera Nick Rivera graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 studying Digital Media and started as a Freelance Writer with Twinfinite in early 2023. Nick plays anything from Halo to Stardew Valley to Peggle, but is a sucker for a magnetic story. More Stories by Nick Rivera

