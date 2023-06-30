Is Exoprimal Crossplay? Answered

Image via Capcom

Capcom’s upcoming dinosaur-combat game Exoprimal is coming July 14, and with it come some questions from excited players. One of the most important queries to ask given the team-based focus of the game is whether or not Exoprimal is going to be crossplay and allow friends on different systems to get in on the action together. Here’s whether or not Exoprimal will be crossplay.

Will Exoprimal be Crossplay?

At launch, Exoprimal will support crossplay between any platform it will be released on. This means that given that Exoprimal will be playable on Xbox, PlayStation and PC, the game will have cross-platform support, regardless of what system you or your friends are playing on. The game will also be coming to current and previous generations of consoles, so players with an Xbox One or PS4 will still be able to join the fight.

Having the choice to be able to play the game on whatever platform you want is great for those players that only have one system or those who want to try out different play styles between a mouse and keyboard or a controller. This goes hand-in-hand with the style of the game, giving players plenty of options for their Exosuits and loadouts, so you can switch up how you play both in-game and at home.

That’s all there is to know about whether or not Exoprimal will be crossplay compatible. Exoprimal is set to launch on July 14, 2023 on Xbox, PC and PlayStation, and it’ll even be launching with some crossover content for Street Fighter 6. Keep checking back as the game gets closer to launch for more Exoprimal guides.

