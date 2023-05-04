Is EA Sports Down? Here’s How to Check EA Sports Server Status

Image Source: EA

The EA Sports division has been the central hub for numerous sports titles, such as PGA Tour, FIFA, and Madden. However, there have been several reports of issues regarding these classics, preventing players from getting back into the game. So, if you are currently facing these problems, we’ll explain whether or not EA Sports is down and how to check its server.

How to Check EA Sports Server

Although EA Sports doesn’t have its own server, you can go to EA Down Detector to see the current status. Those who are looking for a resolution for a specific title, like FIFA and Madden, can check out their individual servers with the following links:

Users can also visit the EA Sports Forums to see if anyone else is experiencing the same problems with the network. Or, you can go to the official EA Help Twitter account to get updated on its current status.

Is EA Sports Down?

Based on the recent reports from the EA Down Detector, the network has been experiencing various issues, meaning that EA Sports’ online servers may not be accessible at this time. Therefore, you won’t be able to purchase any sports titles or log in to your account at this time.

The EA Help Twitter account has shed some light on this problem by implementing a connectivity resolution. Nonetheless, a few users have indicated that they still can’t access their accounts, so you may need to wait until the issue is fully addressed.

We've fixed the connectivity issues, so you should be able to get back online and play your games. Thanks for sticking with us! https://t.co/w1dEeadex8 — EA Help (@EAHelp) May 4, 2023

The FIFA Direct Communication Twitter has also commented on the current server status and is working on fixing the issue for the players.

We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to EA Servers and will provide an update in this thread when available. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) May 4, 2023

With these updates, the connectivity problems are starting to clear up, with some users having success with their accounts. Hence, the issues may be resolved shortly once more time has passed.

That does it for our guide on how to check EA Sports server status. For more help, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to fix the EA App network failed error.

Related Posts