How to Fix EA App Network Failed Error

There’s nothing more frustrating than being unable to play your favorite games, and it’s only become a more prevalent issue due to the integration of online elements and launchers. Should either of these be an integral part of your game of choice, you could be left unable to dive into a digital experience and left searching for solutions. Luckily, we’re here to help with titles related to the EA App via a guide on how to fix the EA App network Failed error.

Is the EA App Down? Answered

First and foremost, it’s worth checking in on whether or not EA has acknowledged that the EA App is experiencing an outage or known issue.

The company usually provides an update on the status of their servers and online applications via some official channels such as their official website’s server status page or the EA Help Twitter account. If an outage has occurred, they’ll provide an update similar to the one seen via this tweet made on May 4. The post will include information regarding what they know about the issue and whether or not they’re working to resolve it.

Something's up with our online services, but we're on it. In the meantime, you might not be able to connect to online modes, buy games, or log in to your account. We’ll get you back in your game as soon as we can. — EA Help (@EAHelp) May 4, 2023

If EA has acknowledged an error with their networks and applications, then the only real solution is to wait until they’ve remedied the error or follow any steps they lay out once a fix is found.

EA App Network Failed Error Fixes

If EA hasn’t noted a known issue, then there are a few other methods you can use to fix an EA App network error that might be more isolated or caused by another issue.

The first is to check if your app or game has encountered an error and needs to be restarted. This is as simple as clicking on the task manager, selecting the game or app, and then closing it. Then, try to re-open the game or app to see if it loads up correctly.

If you continue to experience issues, check your internet connection. This may require restarting your router to establish a fresh signal for the app to register. After doing so, close out and reopen the EA App or website to see if a connection has been properly established.

Hopefully this helps you figure out how to fix the EA App Network Failed error. For more on fixing any of the various issues that can arise while trying to play games with online components, check out any of the related articles down below.

