Is EA Down? How To Check EA Server Status

Are you currently experiencing issues with the Electronic Arts application? Find out if the EA server is down and how to check the current status of the platform. We’ll also provide a few tips and tricks you can utilize to fix this pressing issue.

How to Check EA Server Status

Something's up with our online services, but we're on it. In the meantime, you might not be able to connect to online modes, buy games, or log in to your account. We’ll get you back in your game as soon as we can. — EA Help (@EAHelp) May 4, 2023

Aside from checking the system itself, you can view the status of EA by visiting the Down Detector website. You can also view the EA Help Twitter account to keep track of the application’s progress, which has recently published a post about the issues with online services.

Currently, the most recent tweet from the account was just about Need For Speed Unbound maintenance, which shouldn’t affect the EA Play or the overall App whatsoever.

With all of this in mind, players should refrain from games that require an online connection since they won’t be able to access them at this time, including purchasing new installments or multiplayer modes.

Is EA Play Down? Answered

As of right now, EA’s online services are having some issues, as reported by the EA Help account in the tweet linked above. This may mean that players cannot connect to online modes, buy games, or log in to their accounts.

According to Down Detector, almost 1,000 reports have been filed as of 1:04 PM EST on March 16, 2023, though the spike seems to have dissipated a bit since then.

How to Fix EA App Being Down

If you are experiencing these errors, EA has a few ways you can fix the problem, including:

Restarting EA.

Reinstalling the application

Deleting files and folders in the Program Data (more of this discussed on the EA Help website)

Click on ‘App recovery’ and press ‘Clear cache’ (for those using the EA app or Windows 10)

If none of these options work, you may need to wait until the proper updates have been installed as EA tries to fix the problem.

That’s all you need to know about EA’s network and how to check the server status. If you need help with other issues, you can check out our guide on how to fix ‘Login Did Not Go as Planned’ on the EA app. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional server status content.

