Streamers Look to Force EA’s Hand with Madden 23 ‘Pack Strike’ Over Ultimate Team Pack Odds

Ultimate Team has been a staple of EA Sports’ titles for over a decade. And throughout this time, players have tried to find a balance between grinding for varied rewards and using real-life money to up their chances at better ones. Streamers and various content creators, however, are ready to put EA on notice with regards to their Madden Ultimate Team system.

Earlier this week, popular YouTuber Zirksee took to Twitter to declare a pack strike with other members within the Madden community. One of the biggest issues they and others bring to the table is the lack of value they receive through MUT in return despite how pricey some of these in-game bundles are. You can check out the official tweet below.

Myself and other creators in the community have decided to go on a pack strike. With the massive issues going on in Madden 23 we need changes. DON’T BUY POINTS! Here are the things we want to see changed👇🏻JOIN US TO HELP MAKE THIS HAPPEN! #packstrike pic.twitter.com/30oQOsxYca — Zirksee🍽 (@Zirksee) September 21, 2022

For what it’s worth, this has been a long-running complaint from most with regards to Ultimate Team modes. It’s clear that this is where the money is. That said, the crucial aspect here is that content creators such as Zirksee can rally other influential voices to the cause. There’s no telling what this will result in, or if it will result in anything. But, prominent voices within the community speaking out is as good a starting point as any.

Madden 23 is out now and is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

