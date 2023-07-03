Mintrocket

Mintrocket’s Dave the Diver has engaged players around the world since it released on June 28, 2023. As it stands, PC players can drop into the ocean and scavenge, enjoy mini-games and whip up sushi to their hearts’ content. But will Dave the Diver be coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in the future?

What Platforms Will Dave the Diver Come To?

Despite releasing worldwide on 28 June 2023, Dave the Diver is currently only playable on PC. We don’t know if it will become available on consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. As of the publication of this article, there has only been confirmation of Dave the Diver coming to Switch (as well as PC). It is also playable on SteamDeck.

The final image from the game’s official trailer is shown below. At the bottom, it confirms that the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch at some point during 2023. No further details are given – nor is there any mention of PlayStation or Xbox.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Will It Come To PlayStation and Xbox Consoles?

As previously mentioned, we don’t know and there hasn’t been any confirmation that it will come to PlayStation and Xbox one day. However, the developer hasn’t ruled it out either.

Responding to FAQs on the game’s Steam page, Mintrocket’s Community Manager confirmed that they are “considering” expanding the game to launch on consoles alongside Switch and PC.

The comment, in full, read: “Currently, Dave the Diver is available only on Steam. We are considering expanding our platforms to include consoles, and we will announce this decision once it has been made.”

Even if Mintrocket expand the game’s release to include consoles, it doesn’t look like it’ll be gracing PlayStation or Xbox be anytime soon. Given the Nintendo Switch version was listed to come at some point during 2023, a 2024 release date seems an optimistic bet for consoles, if it comes at all.

Naturally, we’ll update you if and when Mintrocket make a public announcement on Dave the Diver’s future.

That’s everything there is to know about whether Dave the Diver is coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. For everything else Mintrocket’s 2023 title, including what the best taste is, stick with us right here.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts