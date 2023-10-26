Is Alan Wake 2 Coming to Steam?

The Alan Wake series has plagued its darkness across many consoles, starting off exclusively for the Xbox 360 until it later expanded to various devices. However, the latest entry has since changed its availability, and we’re here to explain whether or not Alan Wake 2 will be on Steam.

Will Alan Wake 2 Come to Steam?

Currently, there are no plans for Alan Wake 2 to come to Steam, as it is exclusively available on the Epic Games Store for PC users. Given that Epic Games is the game’s publisher, it doesn’t seem like it will be arriving on this platform anytime soon, and it may not ever be included in Steam’s collection based on the release of past games.

You can still play titles like the original and Alan Wake’s American Nightmare on Steam, but you won’t be able to find any pages for the second installment. The reason why these past versions are included on the site is due to a change in the publishers. Microsoft Game Studios held the distribution rights for the first games, and now, Epic Games Publishing has taken over for the newest saga.

Since the change in publishers, new Alan Wake titles have only been a part of Epic, like the Remastered version. The same occurrence could possibly happen for Remedy Games’ other hit series, Control, with the likelihood of its sequel arriving exclusively on this platform.

Fortunately, the consoles, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, have remained unchanged. However, you won’t be able to find the game’s physical edition, as it is a digital exclusive.

Now that you know Alan Wake 2 is not coming to Steam, you can find out more details about the game by checking out our release and preload guide.