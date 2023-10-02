There’s No Physical Disc Edition of Alan Wake 2, Here’s Why

Over 13 years after the release of the original game, Alan Wake 2 is finally close to launch. Fans have waited patiently to play the latest entry in Remedy Entertainment’s horror franchise, and that patience is soon to be rewarded. However, the game has been the topic of conversation recently for its choice to forgo a physical release altogether, which has led many fans to wonder why. Here’s your answer as to why Alan Wake 2 will not have a physical release.

Alan Wake 2 Digital-Only Release

Remedy Entertainment has offered several reasons as to why Alan Wake 2 will only have a digital release. One such reason, as noted on an FAQ at the game’s website, mentions that a lack of a physical release will keep the price of the game at $60 (and $50 on PC), as opposed to the $70 several games are going for today. This will also help them to avoid shipping out a disc that will inevitably require a download, as they feel that would be inconvenient for the player.

Recently, though, another reason was unveiled; director Kyle Rowley revealed that going the digital-only route will allow the team more time to polish and eliminate bugs before the full release. Were Remedy to ship Alan Wake 2 on a disc, the team would have less time to polish things up, as they’d have to send the game for production even if it’s not finished. Thus, Remedy felt it was a better choice to ship something they could be incredibly proud of, and focus on giving players a polished, bug-free experience at launch.

That's your answer as to why Alan Wake 2 will not have a physical release.