Alan Wake 2 Release Time & Preload Details

The horrors within Bright Falls are beginning to spread as the Alan Wake 2 release time draws near, continuing the journey that started back in 2010. We’re here to show you what to expect with this launch, including details about its upcoming pre-load.

What Time Does Alan Wake 2 Release?

Alan Wake 2 will be released on Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. PT, as well as on Oct 27 at the following times:

12 a.m. ET

5 a.m. BST

1 a.m. BRT

6 a.m. CEST

7 a.m. EEST

1 p.m. JST

3 p.m. AEST

5 p.m. NZDT

The release times were officially confirmed by Alan Wake 2’s developer, Remedy Entertainment, as they gear up for the game’s launch.

We'll be returning to Bright Falls soon. Alan Wake 2 launches in one week. Check your case board below for launch timings. 📝 #AlanWake pic.twitter.com/hYHkdMJMaR — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) October 20, 2023

The story will continue the journey of Alan Wake, a famous writer who went missing in 2010. However, instead of solely controlling Alan, you’ll also take on the role of Saga Anderson, an FBI profiler who seeks to unravel the mystery surrounding a murder investigation. If you are a newcomer to the series, you won’t have to worry too much about being caught up on the past storyline, as the sequel is more in line with a stand-alone experience.

Those who wish to pre-order Alan Wake 2 can only do so digitally, as there are no plans to release physical copies. It is available through most online stores for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and through the Epic Games Store for PC users.

When Can You Pre-Load the Game?

While there isn’t an exact release date for Alan Wake 2’s pre-installation, a player has indicated a time frame of Oct. 25. Thus, you can check around this period to prepare for the game’s launch, typically showcasing a countdown for release.

Pre-order bonuses can also be acquired if you want to get your hands on some exclusive content, such as an Ornate Revolver Skin for Alan, Survival Resources Pack for Saga, and an Oh Deer Diner Sara for Saga. Aside from these features, the Deluxe edition features an expansion pass and even more fashionable cosmetics for the two playable characters.

That covers everything you need to know about Alan Wake 2's release time and pre-loads.