Idle Pirate Legend Codes (January 2024)

After the latest Idle Pirate Legend codes? This Android-only mobile game is all about building the best seafaring team possible, collecting cards, and diving into PvP combat. It can be fairly intimidating for newcomers to try, which is why codes are such a handy resource. Let’s get into it!

All Idle Pirate Legend Codes

Idle Pirate Legend Codes (Working)

3kf5bpuc7d : 1,000 Gems and 5 Scrolls

: 1,000 Gems and 5 Scrolls EPICSUMMON50 : 888 Gems and 10 Scrolls

: 888 Gems and 10 Scrolls ONEPIECE666 : 20 Scrolls

: 20 Scrolls ONEPIECE777 : 777 Gems and 10 Scrolls

: 777 Gems and 10 Scrolls ONEPIECE888 : 200 Gems and 10 Scrolls

: 200 Gems and 10 Scrolls EpicSummon66 : 200 Gems and 500k Coins

: 200 Gems and 500k Coins EpicSummon88: 100 Gems and 10 Scrolls

Idle Pirate Legend Codes (Expired)

No expired codes

How to Redeem Codes in Idle Pirate Legend

Image Source: Idle Pirate Legend

Making use of your codes is actually quite an easy process, given how hard Idle Pirate Legend is to track down and play. This is what you need to do:

Download Idle Pirate Legend from the Google Play Store

Tap the Daily Sign-In icon, which is on the right-hand side of the main menu

From the bottom-right of that page, press Redeem Code

Paste in a code from our list and hit Exchange

If the code still works, you’ll get a pop-up message detailing your new items

How Can You Get More Idle Pirate Legend Codes?

Since the game is a very low-key pastiche on the One Piece series, it’s hard to actually track down more codes. The only sources to speak of so far are the Google Play Store page, and a Facebook group claiming to be official. It’s worth joining that group, just in case codes arrive there. That’s alongside another fan group on Facebook, where diehards will likely spread the word of new codes once they land.

Of course, to save yourself all that hassle you can bookmark this page and check back regularly. That way you don’t need to sift through Facebook posts to get freebies!

Why Are My Idle Pirate Legend Codes Not Working?

If you’re inputting a code and don’t find it adding freebies to your inventory, it’s very likely to have expired. Since the game operates without any distinct first-party communication from the devs, these codes are always at risk of randomly disappearing without warning. As such, you’ll want to snap each one up as soon as they arrive on our list.

What is Idle Pirate Legends?

Idle Pirate Legends is a third-party One Piece game available exclusively on Android devices. You use coins to purchase new cards to do battle in PvP fights against other players, commanding your roster in hands-off fights. Fans of the franchise will instantly take to the tactical combat and references, alongside gacha mechanics to keep you busy.

That’s all for this guide! For more freebies redeem the latest Play for UGC codes, Whiteout Survival codes, and RoBending Online codes.