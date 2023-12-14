How to Get Hydrapple in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

The Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is finally out and it’s been confirmed that the rumors about Dipplin’s evolution that circled around are true. Dipplin’s evolved version is called Hydrapple and players can get it in the second part of the DLC. Here is how to get Hydrapple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk.

Evolve Dipplin to Hydrapple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Image Source: Pokemon Company International

You can evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple by teaching it the move TM Dragon Cheer and leveling it up. Evolving Dipplin into Hydrapple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC is actually easier said than done. The game can leave you completely clueless about how to do it.

In order to get the Dragon Cheer, one of the options is to defeat the Blueberry Academy Elite Four Member Drayton. Remember that as soon you teach Dipplin the Dragon Cheer and level it up, you can evolve it no matter its level.

Here are all the steps required if you want to successfully evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Evolve Applin into Dipplin with a Syrupy Apple from the Teal Mask DLC

Defeat Drayton in the Blueberry Academy to take the Dragon Cheer TM from him

Open the menu and teach Dipplin the Dragon Cheer TM

Level up Dipplin who now has Dragon Cheer knowledge and evolve it into Hydrapple

How To Get Dragon Cheer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

As mentioned earlier, you’ll need Dragon Cheer to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple. When you get to Blueberry Academy, meet Lacey in the Coastal Biome. After completing that, you’ll get a call from Carmine who wants to meet with you.

Accept the invitation to join the Blueberry League, an Elite Four club. Once you are all signed up, you’ll be able to fight the Elite Four in any order you like in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk.

Head to the Winter Biome in the north where you have to complete the Drayton Elite Trial to unlock the Dragon Cheer TM move. To complete the trial, your task will be to defeat three trainers using Pokemon caught in the Blueberry Academy Terrarium. If you don’t have any of the Pokemon from the terrarium from before, pick up a few of them if you want to win the fight.

That’s the way to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC. Be patient, follow all the steps in this process and you shouldn’t have any major problems achieving what you set out to do.