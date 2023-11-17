How to Unlock Runway Racer Skin for Free in Fortnite OG

Occasionally, Fortnite rewards players with some cool free skins, and this season the Runway Racer skin is up for grabs. Find out below how to unlock the Runway Racer skin for free in Fortnite OG.

How to Complete the Runway Racer Goals in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Runway Racer is the latest free skin offered to Fortnite players in exchange for completing some very simple goals. Just like with the free skins that have come before (think Chrome Punk in 2022), all players have to do is to collect as much XP as they can and level up before the time limited is over.

The Runway Racer goals were added during the v27.10 update on Nov. 16, 2023, and players have been given just over six weeks to complete the tasks and unlock the skin. The goal itself is simple too: level up 50 times before the six weeks are over and you will have unlocked the entire Velocity Chic bundle.

The Runway Racer goals and Velocity Chic bundle include:

Premier Poms pickaxe (5 Account Levels)

pickaxe (5 Account Levels) Haute Hustle wrap (20 Account Levels)

wrap (20 Account Levels) Auto Clutch back bling (35 Account Levels)

back bling (35 Account Levels) Runway Racer skin with five styles (50 Account Levels)

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You have until Dec. 30, 2023 to level up 50 times if you want to unlock the skin and all the items in the Velocity Chic set. If you need help getting that XP, then check out some of the best XP Creative maps to play right now, as well as some of the best methods we found to level up fast. 50 levels may seem like a lot, but this does extend through the next chapter too, so you have plenty of time to do every challenge you can to grab bonus XP!

Hopefully you’re all set to go about unlocking the Runaway Racer skin in Fortnite. For more help and news, including the sweatiest skins in Fortnite, why not check out more of our guides and articles below?