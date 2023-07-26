How to Unlock All Postulant’s Parlor Doors in Remnant 2

Some areas in Remnant 2 are just one big puzzle. This makes exploring them fully a little more challenging, but it also means you aren’t expected to hunt down keys. The area in question is a bit more troubling than most, as the unlocking method in the area can be difficult. We have a few tips if you’re trying to unlock every door in Postulant’s Parlor.

Postulant’s Parlor Door Strategy

Postulant’s Parlor in Losomn has a grid layout you can easily navigate on your first visit. However, there are a few areas where doors block off rooms with no clear way of access. As it turns out, all the locked rooms correspond to the positions of the black pieces on the Postulant’s board. You’ll find his room at the end of this area.

If you sit at the board across from him and play, you will notice the goal is to make your pieces line up, similar to Tic-Tac-Toe. Winning isn’t easy, but forcing him to move the black pieces will open the rooms as you play.

While you can get up whenever and the board will stay where it is, there is the chance you could accidentally lock yourself in the room with him and not get to explore.

For that reason, we recommend playing through this area in co-op. This allows one player to sit at the board and move pieces while the other explores. This method lets you open and close doors without running back and forth constantly.

Postulant’s Parlor Area Loot

The room behind the Postulant will unlock when you win the game, letting players pick up the Royal Hunting Bow weapon.

There are two rings to find, but their locations may be randomized throughout the area.

One is the Booster Ring that “Increases all Status Resistances by 10.”

The other is the Fae Bruiser Ring, in which “dealing melee damage grants 2 stacks of Bulwark for 7s. Does not stack with itself.”

Hopefully, this has helped, and you are able to manipulate the board and get to the rewards behind the Postulant’s Parlor doors without too much trouble.