How to Work for BitLife in BitLife

BitLife has an exhausting list of careers to pursue, from being a lowly factory worker to a doctor, but if you wanted to work for BitLife? It might sound weird at first, but it’s pretty on brand when it comes to BitLife. It’s no walk in the park, either, so if you want to count yourself among their employees, you have to work hard.

How to Get Hired at BitLife in BitLife

Given that BitLife is a mobile game, it’s only fitting that, in order to work for the studio, you need to be an app developer. You can’t do that without proper training and schooling, so let’s start by:

Being born in Miami, Florida and with a high ‘Smarts’ stat. Anything at or near 50% is a good start, though higher than that is obviously better. As for the location, Candywriter—the developers behind BitLife—are located in Miami. Do well in school. As you make your way to adulthood, it’s important that you keep your grades high using the ‘Study Harder’ option. When you’re six, start reading books, then visiting the library frequently when you’re in middle school. Do this several times before advancing another year. Pursue a Computer Science degree. Once you’re 18, it’s off to college. What you need is a degree in Computer Science. Like you did in your childhood, keep your grades up until you graduate. You only need four years! Hand in an application for Candywriter. After you graduate, go into Jobs and look for careers related to app development, such as Jr. App Developer. You can actually see who the employer is beforehand, so make sure it says ‘BitLife’. If you don’t see it, restart the game or advance another year.

With any luck, you’ll get hired and can tell people you work for BitLife… in BitLife. The best part is that you’ll earn a Ribbon at the same time, too. That’s great and all, but if you want something more exciting and challenging, being the President is among the toughest!