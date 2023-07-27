How to Watch the Fifty Shades of Grey Movies in Order

The Fifty Shades of Grey story began as a hot trilogy of books by E.L. James. These books gained such a huge following that it was only natural for a movie adaptation to follow. The films passionately depict the bond between literature student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and the affluent businessman Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) in the most sensual and sizzling manner imaginable. If you’ve made up your mind to dive into this saga but are unsure of where to begin, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here’s how you can enjoy the Fifty Shades of Grey series in the correct order.

How Many Fifty Shades of Grey Movies There Are

In a remarkable display of production efficiency, the renowned Fifty Shades of Grey franchise comprises a concise trilogy, consisting of three captivating movies. Astoundingly, each of these cinematic gems graced the silver screen within a mere three-year timeframe.

Fifty Shades of Grey Movies in Order

The optimal viewing order of the Fifty Shades of Grey movies is in chronological order:

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) Fifty Shades Darker (2017) Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

The first film was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy), and the two others by James Foley (Perfect Stranger). All three movies star Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eloise Mumford, Luke Grimes, Marcia Gay Harden, and Rita Ora. The second movie also starred Kim Basinger.

After the initial trilogy of books, E.L. James authored an additional three books that recount the same narrative from Christian’s point of view. Currently, the likelihood of these books being adapted onto the silver screen appears slim, as interest in the franchise has diminished somewhat over the past few years, and the actors involved have transitioned to other endeavors. Enjoy watching the Fifty Shades of Grey movies in order!