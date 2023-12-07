How to Wait and Pass Time In Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Frontiers of Pandora features a rather interesting day/night cycle, but sometimes it’s just easier to move forward in time at will. There is a way to do this, but it’s not exactly something you can do on the fly. Instead, being able to wait and pass time on Pandora will take a bit of exploration and tracking, and luckily, that’s what the Na’vi do extremely well.

Where to Wait and Pass Time in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Though this is certainly an option as you explore Pandora, you won’t actually be able to until you start the Eywa’s Blessing main quest in Frontiers of Pandora that brings you in contact with other Na’vi settlements. You will be sent on your own back into the wilds of Pandora, but near your objective marker will be the first of many Na’vi Camps. Once any of these are found, they also become Fast Travel points, so you can always return if/when needed.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The top levels of these camps have a big fire in a basin that, when you approach, will prompt you to hold a button/key shown on the screen to Pass Time.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Holding the button will advance time by an unknown amount, but it’s not a direct swap between night and day. This is mostly useful if the current weather isn’t something you want, so you can skip ahead to after it stops. Sadly, it’s not as useful as the Wait function in a Bethesda RPG. Instead, it has a very limited usefulness.

They are handy if you’re on just the final chunk of night/day and just want it to completely skip forward to whichever, but outside of that, it’s kind of pointless.

Hopefully, whenever you need to wait and pass time, you are never too far away from a camp.