How to Use Lethal Company Diversity Mod

The Diversity Mod is one of the most substantial mods available for Lethal Company, but you might not know how to install it yourself. Fortunately, we’re here to help with our guide on how to use the Lethal Company Diversity Mod.

How to Download and Use Lethal Company Diversity Mod

Image Credit: IntegrityChaos and Thunderstore.io

Installing the Diversity mod for use in Lethal Company isn’t the hardest thing in the world as it works the same as downloading most any other mod for the game.

We’d recommend downloading the primary mod manager available for the game, Thunderstore.io. It is possible to download your mod of choice without the use of this app, but using it does run the risk of encountering more issues during any given play session.

How to Download Diversity Using Thunderstore.io

If you go with Thunderstore.io, you can download Diversity using the following steps:

Download the Thunderstore.io app. It’s safe to download and shouldn’t take more than a few minutes depending on your internet connection speed.

Launch the app and then search Lethal Company. You’ll then need to create a profile for the game.

Once the profile is made, download BepInExPack through the store, which allows Unity-developed games to be modded. You’ll likewise need to download LC API, which allows for mods to tweak and alter the game to allow for new or altered features.

Once those are downloaded, you can search for the Diversity Mod and then download it through the Thunderstore app. Select it and then download it.

From there, you can launch Lethal Company from the store to play it with the Diversity mod activated. If you experience any issues, simply close out of the game and click on the Associated button in the store launcher. It’ll let you know if there are any other mods you need to download to keep the game running functionally while Diversity is active.

How to Download Diversity Manually

To download the Diversity Mod to Lethal Company manually, you’ll need to follow some slightly different steps.

Download the BepInEx file and LC API through the links we’ve provided or your preferred mode hubs. Again, these are what allow the game to be modded successfully.

After they’re downloaded, unzip them and add them to your file for Lethal Company. To do so, right click the game while in your Steam Library and select Properties. Then click on the Install Files button and click on the Browse option in the upper right corner of the window. Select the BepInEx file, and then drag the contents into the Lethal Company file on your computer. Rinse and repeat with LC API.

Next, download the Diversity mod from your mod site of choice. After that, open the BepInEx folder, select the Plug ins sub-folder, and drag the file for the downloaded mod into this sub folder.

From there, the game will be good to play and Diversity should be active. However, you may run into some performance issues that aren’t as easy to solve without the help of the Thunderstore.io app.

What Does the Diversity Mod Do?

As for what the Lethal Company Diversity Mod does, it’s rather worthwhile.

In addition to adding new conditions that can affect your character like broken limbs, it also alters what creatures can do to you and what you can do to them. For example: The Bracken can now tuern off lights and make it more difficult for you to evade or escape him, while players can now assist each other if a centipede latches onto their head.

It’s great if you have some experience with the game, but it might be best to hold off on playing with the mod active if you don’t have at least a few hours put into the game. Keep this in mind, and apply it to your game sessions as you see fit.

And that’s all there is to know about how to use the Lethal Company Diversity mod. For more on the game, check out our other guides and articles covering topics like how to install the More Players mod and whether or not you can increase your inventory size.