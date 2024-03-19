How to Use Jump Pack in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is a delightfully chaotic and eccentric third-person shooter that puts you in the combat boots of an aspiring intergalactic war hero tasked with spreading democracy to the far edges of the galaxy. To do that, you’re provided with a diverse arsenal of weaponry and navigational tools such as the Helldivers 2 Jump Pack.

To become an efficient Helldiver, knowing how everything works is half the battle. If you’re wondering how to strap up and use the Jump Pack, here’s our handy guide to show you the ropes.

How to Get a Jump Pack in Helldivers 2 & How to Use It

When it comes to going head-to-head with hordes of Terminids or Automatons in Helldivers 2, having a reliable and effective Stratagem is the key to victory and, most importantly, staying alive. Granted, Super Earth’s ‘managed democracy’ probably has it the other way around.

Either way, along with whichever guns and other equipment you choose, there is the option to bring a Jump Pack, which as its name suggests allows you to jump to super-high vantage points or cover great distances more quickly. Mobility is the key advantage of it if that’s how you prefer to play. Of course, you also don’t want to use it at the wrong time and get caught in friendly cross-fire, or miscalculate your surroundings and wind up faceplanting with fall damage.

To use one in the field, you have to summon it down from orbit like any other stratagem loadout. Once you have it, simply press ‘X’ on the PS5 controller (or ‘interact’ key on PC) and you’ll have liftoff. Make sure you’re in a good, open spot before you use it, and ensure there aren’t obstacles you can bump into that can misconfigure the thrusters that help you land safely without damage.

While many Helldivers like to stick to meta build strategems that focus more on tools like Guard Dog drones, the Jump Pack can allow you to think more outside the box about using height and distance to your advantage. If you want a more unique battle experience, we certainly recommend it.

That concludes our guide for how to use the Jump Pack in Helldivers 2. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what your preferred Strategem in the game is. Do you think the Jump Pack is useful?

