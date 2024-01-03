How to Use Flowberry Fizz in Fortnite

A new consumable has dropped in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Flowberry Fizz is a strange concoction made from the Flowberries grown at Fencing Fields. Find out below how to best use Flowberry Fizz in Fortnite!

How to Find and Use Flowberry Fizz in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Flowberry Fizz is found as floor loot, in Chests and from Supply Drones at Hot Spots. You can also grab it from a defeated enemy player, but it will only contain the unused Flowberry Fizz.

The fizzy juice comes in a large bottle which contains 100 charges of Flowberry effect. This means it can give you a total of 100 shield plus low-gravity. This is just like the individual Flowberry fruits, but you can carry it all in one bottle.

You can sip from the bottle while on the move, making running and jumping toward or away from enemies easier. This potion is great for the occasional small shield top-up, but it can also be used just as a way to get that temporary low-gravity effect.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

There is a slight delay between opening the bottle and actually splashing the potion around, so use it wisely and time your usage well.

Flowberry Fizz is a fun new consumable, and the animation for it is great, but we don’t see it taking over as the main go-to for shield top ups, or as a mobility aid. You can only carry it as a stack of one so it if you want to carry more than that in your inventory you will have to sacrifice another slot!

That’s all you need to know about Flowberry Fizz in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. For more Fortnite hints and tips, incuding how to get more XP this season, check out further guides below.