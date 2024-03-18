How to Use Blood Zones in Dead By Daylight

The blood moon shines down on the realms of Dead By Daylight and it is time for a brand new event! Find out below how to use the Blood Zones in Dead By Daylight Blood Moon Event 2024.

How to Use the Blood Zones in Dead By Daylight

At the start of every trial, you will see three Fragile Blood Basins. By walking through these Fragile Blood Basins you collect one Droplet. Survivors can carry only one Droplet and Killers can carry two. Killers also gain one Droplet automatically when the trial begins. Players can steal a Droplet by stunning the Killer or by injuring a Survivor.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive

While you hold a Droplet you will see the aura of any Blood Basin within 12 meters. Give the basin your Droplet to create a 12-meter radius Blood Zone to receive the powerful effects:

Injured Survivors are 50% quieter and pools of blood vanish 50% quicker. These effects are doubled when the Survivor is crouched.

The Killer’s lunge attack time is increased by 100% but at a vastly increased cooldown cost.

Every player’s scores are increased by 25% during this event.

Another great bonus of this event is the boost in Bloodpoints. During the event, all Bloodpoints earnings are increased and this increase depends on the Global Bloodpoints bonus. The more Droplets you you place into Blood Basins, the more the community goal is increased, and the more Bloodpoints you all receive!

Bloodpoints are spent on levelling up your character’s Bloodweb. Here you will find items and offerings to take with you on your next Trial. Your Bloodweb is also where you will find the Blood Moon event map item and Bloody Eyeball offering.

Find out here how to get all the free Blood Moon cosmetics in Dead By Daylight and any current Dead By Daylight codes.

