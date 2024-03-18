There is a Blood Moon rising in Dead By Daylight! There are some amazing new cosmetics designed especially for this new event, and you can get some of them for free. Find out below how to get free Blood Moon cosmetics in Dead By Daylight.

Dead By Daylight: Blood Moon Event Cosmetics

The Blood Moon event in Dead By Daylight brings new cosmetics for six characters: Doctor, Knight, Skull Merchant, Mikaela, Oni, and Elodie. Players can unlock cosmetics for Oni and Elodie for free by completing challenges during the Blood Moon event.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

You can unlock Blood Moon-inspired cosmetics for both Oni and Elodie, as well as charms and player profile items, using Blood Trinkets. Get involved with the event’s Tome to complete challenges and earn Blood Trinkets to spend on unlocking each cosmetic.

Just like with the previous event Tome cosmetics, you will be able to unlock each one separately, prioritizing the ones you desire most! After unlocking several cosmetics in the collection, you will then unlock the final cosmetic reward for free.

Elodie Rakoto Blood Moon cosmetic – Catacomb Exploration . Her head cosmetic is unlocked within the Tome while the rest is purchased with Blood Trinkets.

. Her head cosmetic is unlocked within the Tome while the rest is purchased with Blood Trinkets. Oni Blood Moon cosmetic – Red Mist. Just like Elodie, Oni’s head cosmetic is unlocked within the Tome while the rest is purchased with Blood Trinkets.

The Tome will include challenges relating to the temporary features and mechanics introduced during this brand-new Spring event. Blood Moon 2024 introduces Fragile Blood Basins, Blood Zones, an item, and an offering to the game.

Use the Bloodshot Eye offering to find a Fragile Blood Basin quickly, and enter the Blood Zone. Both Survivors and Killers are awarded special effects while inside the Blood Zones. This includes increasing lunge attack duration for Killers and reducing the grunts of pain for Survivors.

