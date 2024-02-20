Dive into the twisted world of Dead by Daylight with our immersive and slightly invasive personality quiz! Discover which iconic killer you are from the Entity’s fog-filled realm, and unleash your inner predator as you discover just how you’d stack up against Dead by Daylight’s most notorious killers.
Dead by Daylight has grown significantly since its release and the Fog claims new killers via DLCs and special events every year. Because of this, this quiz will only cover the base-game killers; in other words, you’ll be able to be matched with only the most familiar and iconic killers that everyone knows and loves!
Which Killer Would You Be in Dead by Daylight? Take This Personality Quiz to Find Out
Which setting do you feel like you would thrive in the most?
Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB
What is your usual approach to unexpected confrontation?
Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB
How do you handle setbacks or failures in a competitive situation?
Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB
If you were a revolutionary new ice cream flavor, which would you be?
Image Source: Behaviour Interactive
When faced with a challenge, which traits do you rely on the most?
Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB
How do you prefer to spend your free time?
Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB
What role do you often find yourself taking in group activities or projects?
Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB
Which would be your preferred mode of transportation in an unexpected zombie apocalypse?
Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via GamesPress
When faced with a difficult decision, what guides your choice the most?
Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB
How do you typically react to stressful situations?
Image Credit: Behaviour Interactive
If you were stranded on a deserted island with one magical/cursed object, which would it be?
Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via GamesPress
Allysen Pierce is a freelance writer with a passion for anime and gaming who has been a part of the Twinfinite team since December 2023. Most of her favorite games fall under the horror genre, but she's also been known to play literally any RPG or dating sim that she can get her hands on. When she's not playing games or watching anime, she can be found reading (usually manga or anything written by Stephen King), baking, or playing with her cat.