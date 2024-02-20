Has anyone ever told you that you have a KILLER personality?

Dive into the twisted world of Dead by Daylight with our immersive and slightly invasive personality quiz! Discover which iconic killer you are from the Entity’s fog-filled realm, and unleash your inner predator as you discover just how you’d stack up against Dead by Daylight’s most notorious killers.

Dead by Daylight has grown significantly since its release and the Fog claims new killers via DLCs and special events every year. Because of this, this quiz will only cover the base-game killers; in other words, you’ll be able to be matched with only the most familiar and iconic killers that everyone knows and loves!

Which Killer Would You Be in Dead by Daylight? Take This Personality Quiz to Find Out Which setting do you feel like you would thrive in the most? Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB Abandoned urban areas. Vast, desolate landscapes. Enclosed indoor environments. Deep, dark forests. Deserted, fog-covered fields. What is your usual approach to unexpected confrontation? Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB I use my intuition to anticipate my opponent's actions and outmaneuver them. I make sure to commit every move they make to memory, so I can anticipate their next course of action. I stand my ground, ready to confront any challenge they throw my way. I try to make myself as invisible as possible, hoping to cause them to let their guard down. Wait for my opponent to slip up and strike when they least expect it. How do you handle setbacks or failures in a competitive situation? Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB I reflect on what went wrong and use that knowledge to refine my approach for the next challenge. I push forward relentlessly, refusing to let obstacles deter me from my goal. I remain calm and focused, devising a new plan to overcome the setback with calculated precision. I retreat momentarily to regroup and strategize, then come back stronger and more determined than before. I quickly adapt my strategy and patiently wait for the right opportunity to turn things around. If you were a revolutionary new ice cream flavor, which would you be? Image Source: Behaviour Interactive Spicy Jalapeño Chocolate. Midnight Mint Madness. Mystery Marshmallow Surprise. Zen Green Tea. Electric Blue Bubblegum. When faced with a challenge, which traits do you rely on the most? Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB Patience and careful planning. Intuition and adaptability. Cunning and resourcefulness. Fearlessness and determination. Secrecy and unpredictability. How do you prefer to spend your free time? Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB Relaxing alone and unwinding with books or puzzles. Exploring the outdoors and connecting with nature. Working on my problem-solving skills through games or puzzles. Delving into mysteries or conspiracy theories and exploring the unknown. Seeking excitement and engaging in fun sports or games. What role do you often find yourself taking in group activities or projects? Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB The problem-solver, using creativity to overcome any and all challenges. The leader, guiding and motivating the team toward success. The strategist, carefully planning and organizing the group's approach. The silent observer, analyzing the situation and waiting for the right moment to contribute. The adaptable team player, willing to take on various tasks as needed. Which would be your preferred mode of transportation in an unexpected zombie apocalypse? Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via GamesPress Pogo Stick. Rollerblades. Bicycle. Shopping Cart. Skateboard. When faced with a difficult decision, what guides your choice the most? Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via IGDB Considering the impact on others and seeking consensus. Creativity and finding unique solutions to get the job done. Logic and careful analysis of the situation from every angle. Gut instincts and intuition. Patience and waiting for the right moment to decide. How do you typically react to stressful situations? Image Credit: Behaviour Interactive I confront the stress head-on, tackling problems with confidence and determination. I seek support from others, relying on my social network for guidance and reassurance. I remain calm, composed, and focused, assessing the situation before taking action, not allowing others to see me rattled. I take time to reflect and analyze the situation, considering all of my options before responding. I use humor or creativity to alleviate tension and find a positive perspective. If you were stranded on a deserted island with one magical/cursed object, which would it be? Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via GamesPress A floating umbrella - Providing shade, protection, and maybe even flight. A treasure map - Leading to buried riches or a way off the island. A talking mirror - Providing companionship and potential assistance with survival. A time-traveling seashell - Allowing exploration of past or future timelines. A magic coconut - Capable of granting wishes or summoning help. Continue Continue Play again

And there you have it! Now that you know which killer your personality matches the most, you can kill survivors much more confidently in Dead by Daylight! For more video game personality quizzes, check out Twinfinite’s “Which House Would You Get Sorted into in Hogwarts Legacy?” and “Which Baldur’s Gate Companion Are You?“.