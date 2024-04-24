Remnant 2 Forgotten Kingdom Invoker Archetype Unlock
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite
Guides
Guides

How to Unlock the Invoker Archetype in Remnant 2 Forgotten Kingdom

Might be time to fix up your build.
Cameron Waldrop
Cameron Waldrop
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 02:35 pm

The second DLC for Remnant 2, Forgotten Kingdom, has brought plenty of new content. Chief among them is a brand new Archetype: the Invoker. As expected, the developers didn’t make this new unlock easy. However, we have all the information you need to get the Invoker Archetype.

Recommended Videos

Remnant 2 Forgotten Kingdom Invoker Archetype Unlock

The Invoker is the 13th Archetype you can unlock in Remnant 2, and only the second one added post-launch after the Ritualist in the Awakened King DLC.

To get to this, you must first defeat the Cinderclad Monolith boss to progress the questline into the proper area. You still have more to do if you haven’t done that part yet.

After the boss, you’ll get to the Ancient Canopy area with the same Pan character from before in front of another mural. Ahead of him will be a lever that you definitely want to pull, as it will lower that spiral structure you climbed down before.

Important Lever
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Take the nearby elevator down to where the spiral structure has settled and climb the stairs in the middle. You want to take the ladders down to get to the very bottom of this level, and there will be only one hallway forward from here.

Hallway to Sand Room
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

At the end will be a wide sand-filled room with arrow traps.

Sand Room
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

You want to head to the far right corner and stand between the two sand piles for roughly five minutes. You’ll know you are in the right spot when you hear chimes and slowly sink into the sand.

Sand Piles
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

After enough time has passed, an animation will play that will drop you into a secret chamber where you can pick up the Old Flute.

Old Flute Item Pickup
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Take this back to Wallace in Ward 13 in exchange for the Spirit Flute engram that unlocks the Invoker Archetype for use. Plus, you can now choose the Invoker as a starting Archetype if you make a new character.

Wallace Spirit Flute Engram
Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

With that completed, you can now make the Invoker Archetype your primary or secondary and start leveling it up. If you have any questions about Archetypes or the Forgotten Kingdom DLC, ask us in the comments.

Cameron Waldrop
Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has been lucky enough to review many really great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs.