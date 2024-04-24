How to Unlock the Invoker Archetype in Remnant 2 Forgotten Kingdom

The second DLC for Remnant 2, Forgotten Kingdom, has brought plenty of new content. Chief among them is a brand new Archetype: the Invoker. As expected, the developers didn’t make this new unlock easy. However, we have all the information you need to get the Invoker Archetype.

Remnant 2 Forgotten Kingdom Invoker Archetype Unlock

The Invoker is the 13th Archetype you can unlock in Remnant 2, and only the second one added post-launch after the Ritualist in the Awakened King DLC.

To get to this, you must first defeat the Cinderclad Monolith boss to progress the questline into the proper area. You still have more to do if you haven’t done that part yet.

After the boss, you’ll get to the Ancient Canopy area with the same Pan character from before in front of another mural. Ahead of him will be a lever that you definitely want to pull, as it will lower that spiral structure you climbed down before.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Take the nearby elevator down to where the spiral structure has settled and climb the stairs in the middle. You want to take the ladders down to get to the very bottom of this level, and there will be only one hallway forward from here.

At the end will be a wide sand-filled room with arrow traps.

You want to head to the far right corner and stand between the two sand piles for roughly five minutes. You’ll know you are in the right spot when you hear chimes and slowly sink into the sand.

After enough time has passed, an animation will play that will drop you into a secret chamber where you can pick up the Old Flute.

Take this back to Wallace in Ward 13 in exchange for the Spirit Flute engram that unlocks the Invoker Archetype for use. Plus, you can now choose the Invoker as a starting Archetype if you make a new character.

With that completed, you can now make the Invoker Archetype your primary or secondary and start leveling it up. If you have any questions about Archetypes or the Forgotten Kingdom DLC, ask us in the comments.

