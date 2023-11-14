How to Unlock the Ritualist Archetype in Remnant 2 Awakened King

The Awakened King DLC does add new weapons and locations, but that’s not all. Hidden within the new areas is a brand new Archetype to collect. Some Archetypes in the base game were somewhat tricky to collect, but with this one, it’s all about knowing where to search.

If you’re someone who dishes out status effects, you’ll want the Ritualist Archetype.

How to Get the Ritualist Archetype

As with any Archetype, you must first find the material to take to Wallace.

Ritualist Archetype Material

There’s no trick to this one or gimmick. You don’t even have to buy anything with a special currency. Instead, you need to head to a certain spot on the map. This won’t be possible until you have reached the second side of the Forgotten Coast after the Sunken Witch fight. This will bring you to a section that is all docks.

You’ll need to jump across boats to find this small cave. This location is a guaranteed to spawn, so there’s no chance it will get lost in the procedural generation. It will be hard to miss as you explore considering you can rotate and manipulate the map to find it.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

At the end of the cave, there will be an enemy performing some ritual on a pig. When you interrupt and kill them both, you’ll find the Ragged Poppet material nailed to a post at the very back of the cave.

Unlocking Ritualist

Take the Ragged Poppet back to Wallace in Ward 13, and as long as you have 5 Lumenite Crystals, you can trade it for the Cursed Effigy.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Ritualist Information

As said, the Ritualist is all about laying down status effects and keeping them applied. For a more detailed breakdown, this is everything you’re getting with the Ritualist Archetype.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Unique Attributes

Prime Perk: Vile Negative status effects applied by Ritualist inflict infected. Infected: Victim receives 5% more status effect damage. On death, spreads all statuses to nearby enemies within 5m.

Trait: Affliction Increases status effect duration against enemies by 20%.



Skills

Eruption Creates 1m explosion for 140 damage on all enemies within 15m. Explosion radius and damage increases 100% for each unique status effect on the target. Refreshes all current status effects on the target.

Miasma Casts an AOE burst that applies Bleeding, Burning, Overloaded, and Corroded to all enemies within 15m, and dealing a total 1,400 base damage. Lasts 11s.

Deathwish Negates all healing to self. Drain 300% health over 20s. Increases all damage by 35% and grants 10% base damage dealt as Lifesteal.



Perks

Wrath Increases all damage to enemies affected by a negative status effect by 2%.

Terrify Killing an entity applied Terrified to all enemies within 5m of killed entity for 20s.

Dark Blood Reduces Damage received from negative status effects by 25%.

Purge On Relic use, cleanses all negative status effects.



Once you have created the Ritualist Archetype, be sure to use it for the rest of the DLC to gain several quick levels.