How to Beat Sunken Witch Boss in Remnant 2 Awakened King

The Awakened King DLC isn’t all short dungeons and new weapons; it also has new bosses to figure out. With the Sunken Witch boss, you’re trapped in tight quarters facing a menacing melee-type enemy.

It’s not the toughest fight once you know the tricks, but you definitely need to stay on your toes.

Remnant 2 Sunken Witch Boss Fight

Sunken Witch Location

This will likely be the first boss you encounter in the Awakened King DLC and will happen at the end of the Sunken Haunt quest area that leads back into the Forlorn Coast.

Sunken Witch Fight

The arena has this weird grid-like layout that is entirely blocked off in almost any direction. This means that, at first, your only workable area is a narrow stretch for you and the boss. Fortunately, you can bait her attacks to destroy walls that will give you more room to breathe.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Her main moves are wide swings of that anchor weapon that are mildly easy to dodge, but it will be much better when you can slip around a corner to avoid them.

After doing enough damage, the Sunken Witch will climb to the upper level of the fight that you can’t access to drop pig enemies down to deal damage when you don’t expect them. Killing all these will bring the boss back into the fight, and her usual moves will continue.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

This pattern happens at least twice, so it’s best to be some combination of the Engineer, Summoner, and Handler because they all give you backup to deal with the boss and pigs.

Sunken Witch Reward

For killing the Sunken Witch, you are given her Hex Wreath boss item that Ava can turn into the Creeping Mist Mod back at Ward 13.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

With the Sunken Witch defeated, you can continue onwards to the docks, but the water is definitely not going to get any calmer. For more Remnant 2 Awakened King guides, check out our links below.