How to Unlock & Play Reverse 1999 Roguelike Mode

Reverse 1999’s half-anniversary update has just landed, adding plenty of new banners and levels to the history-inspired gacha game. The biggest new gameplay feature is a brand-new roguelike mode where you can play through endless levels to win prizes. For details on how to unlock and play the Reverse 1999 roguelike mode, we’ve got you covered.

How To Unlock Reverse 1999 Roguelike Mode

First and foremost, you cannot play the roguelike mode in Reverse 1999 until June 7, 2024 at 9 PM ET. From then, the mode will appear in-game, but only for a fixed amount of time. For around four weeks you’ll be able to play the mode, as it disappears from rotation on July 10, 2024 at the same time.

Fortunately, the roguelike mode should be accessible in Reverse 1999 at all times during this period. As per Blue Epoch in the 1.6 update patch notes, there don’t seem to be any specific unlock requirements to fulfill. Provided you’ve completed the tutorials and have free reign to Reverse 1999, you should have access.

How to Play Reverse 1999 Roguelike Mode

What remains to be seen is how the roguelike mode will work. As per the patch notes, these are random events that focus on the character of XXXXX, exploring the game’s titular foundation a bit more deeply. Combat will no doubt be the focus of the gameplay loop, though the extent of each level is unknown. Either way, expect the classic 2D battles that are present in Reverse 1999’s story mode.

In terms of rewards, the only two confirmed so far are Limited Portraits and Crystal Caskets. The first is a new portrait to add to your collection, which is likely only available by completing the roguelike mode. For players keen on completing their portrait collection, it makes this a must. Crystal Caskets are used to get more Resonate Crystals, which then unlock new equipment.

Of course, once the roguelike mode lands in Reverse 1999, we’ll be sure to update this guide. Until then, check out the latest Reverse 1999 codes and our tips on the Three Doors puzzles.

