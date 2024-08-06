How to Unlock Mai Xiaowen (Hackclaw) in Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Delta Force is the latest FPS to be designated a “CoD killer.” However, to do that, they’ll need to make the fans want to come back to the game every single day. And what better way to do that than through unlockables? Now, if you want to learn how to unlock the coolest of them all, Hackclaw (Mai Xiaowen), in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, scroll down and check out our guide.

How to Unlock Hackclaw in Delta Force: Hawk Ops

To unlock Mai Xiaowen in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, you’ll need to participate in the Ahsarah Bazaar event, which will run from 18/7/2024 to 24/9/2024. You can check it out by clicking on Event (F6) at the bottom left of the main menu, then switching to the Normal tab at the top left, and finally clicking on Ahsarah Bazaar.

Now, click on Challenge Missions to see the current challenges (they seem to be the same for everyone; you can check them out in the list below).

Tactical Turmoil ModeGet 15 kills – 30 Ahsarah Gold Coins

– 30 Ahsarah Gold Coins Extract 2 times – 40 Ahsarah Gold Coins

– 40 Ahsarah Gold Coins Complete 1 match – 30 Ahsarah Gold Coins

– 30 Ahsarah Gold Coins Havoc Warfare ModeDeal 1,500 damage – 30 Ahsarah Gold Coins

– 30 Ahsarah Gold Coins Complete 1 match – 30 Ahsarah Gold Coins

– 30 Ahsarah Gold Coins Win 2 matches – 40 Ahsarah Gold Coins

Each mission you complete will reward you with a number of Ahsarah Gold Coins, as listed above. Also, after you’ve completed them, make sure to click on each reward icon, as there is no automatic reward collection.

Next, once you’ve completed all the initial missions and claimed the rewards, you’ll have 200 coins to spend, which is exactly enough to unlock Hackclaw. To see the coin exchange menu, click on Reward Exchange. You should see Hackclaw up for sale in the top left.

And that’s it; you now know how incredibly easy it is to unlock Mai Xiaowen, or better yet, Hackclaw in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. For more helpful guides just like this one, including one on how to unlock Vyron, visit the Guides section on our website. Also, stay tuned for more Delta Force content, as we’ll be covering all the newest content coming to the game.

