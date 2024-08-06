How to Unlock Wang Yuhao (Vyron) in Delta Force: Hawk Ops

If you’re joining the Delta Force alpha with the desire to explore everything the game has to offer at the moment, then you’ll be especially interested in the two unlockable operators. Now, one of them is incredibly easy to get. Scroll down for more info on how to unlock Vyron (Wang Yuhao) in Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

How to Unlock Vyron in Delta Force: Hawk Ops

Image Source: TiMi Studio Group via Twinfinite Image Source: TiMi Studio Group via Twinfinite Image Source: TiMi Studio Group via Twinfinite

To unlock Vyron, or better yet, Wang Yuhao in Delta Force: Hawk Ops, you’ll simply need to log into the game on three separate days. It doesn’t even need to be consecutive days. The only thing that matters is that after you log in, you go to the Recruit Check-in event and claim that day’s rewards, and on the third day, that’ll be Vyron.

To get to this event, click on Events (F6) in the main menu, then switch to the Recruit tab, and then click on Recruit Check-in. There is also a chance that it’ll be visible by default in the Events menu, together with the Ahsarah Bazaar. That’s the event that lets you unlock Mai Xiaowen (Hackclaw).

Image Source: TiMi Studio Group via Twinfinite Image Source: TiMi Studio Group via Twinfinite Image Source: TiMi Studio Group via Twinfinite

Now, Vyron will be only one of many things you unlock through the Recruit Check-in event in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. Here is a complete list of all other bonuses that will be waiting for you:

Advanced Safebox 3-Day Pass

10 Premium Weapon EXP Coins

Standard Issue Gear Ticket

Elite Standard Gear Coupon

K416 – Carbon Fibre Weapon Skin

Do note that this event will last as long as there are still unclaimed rewards remaining. This means that there is no chance for you to miss out on unlocking this operator. Also, there is no point in waiting to claim any of these boosts, as none of them are activated automatically.

Anyway, that sums up everything you need on how to unlock Wang Yuhao (Vyron) in Delta Force: Hawk Ops. For more tips and tricks regarding this and other popular FPS games, stay tuned to Twinfinite. Also, if you don’t have a key for the alpha yet, start watching some of the Delta Force streams on Twitch for a chance to earn one through drops.

