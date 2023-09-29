Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways brought plenty of new Plagas-filled horror for players who eagerly awaited the fateful release of the DLC. Alongside Ada’s new campaign, we got a variety of new rewards to earn, including of course some new outfit looks for a number of characters. One that players probably didn’t expect though was a new, or rather a classic outfit for Leon – his RPD uniform. The reward was very sneakily added with the DLC, and there’s a very specific and challenging way to obtain it. If you’re anxious to get your hands on it, here is our handy guide for how to unlock Leon’s RPD Uniform in RE4 Remake.

RE4 Remake RPD Uniform Unlock Guide

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Leon’s Raccoon City Police Dept uniform has long since become synonymous with his character, and is undeniably one of the most popular among fans. It’s thus only justified that it’s making an appearance in the remake of the game that truly cemented his character into video game culture, and thankfully it’s available to obtain as a reward and use like any other unlockable outfit.

The method to unlock it, however, is not actually within either his or Ada’s main campaigns. To get Leon’s uniform, players will have to conquer the ultimate challenge in the Mercenaries Mode of the game. That is, you have to obtain an S+ Rank on every single playable Mercenaries character on every single map. It can seem a little daunting, but with plenty of practice and figuring out the tricks of each map, it can certainly be done. Do remember that it does not matter if you happen to die during a run in Mercenaries, as long as you have the points to qualify for a given rank.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

As soon as you get that last S+ rank, Leon’s RPD outfit will become available to use during his main campaign as well as Ada’s Separate Ways campaign.

That concludes our guide for how to unlock Leon’s RPD Uniform in RE4 Remake. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how long it took you to conquer all of Mercenaries Mode to unlock this.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Resident Evil 4 Remake, such as how to get S+ Rank on all difficulties in the Separate Ways DLC.