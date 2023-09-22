If you were one of the daredevils who decided to tackle Professional mode on the main campaign of Resident Evil 4 Remake earlier this year, and maybe even got that coveted S+ Rank that puts you at the top of the pack, you’ll definitely recall just how incredible of a challenge it is to pull it off, to truly master everything in the game. Well the time has come yet again with the release of the Separate Ways DLC, and since Leon has proven himself worthy, now it’s Ada’s turn. If you’re prepared to go for it yet again, here is our handy guide for how to get S+ Rank on all difficulties in RE4 Remake DLC Separate Ways.

The S+ Rank Requirements For Every Difficulty in RE4 Remake Separate Ways DLC

When it comes to achieving S+ Rank on various difficulties in the main campaign of Resident Evil 4 Remake, there are certain requirements that have to be met in order to see that grade pop up on your screen at the end of the game.

Depending on the difficulty, you have to beat the entire campaign start to finish within a certain amount of time or less, and that timer is pretty unforgiving when it comes to S+ Rank. Also, you may only have a certain number of saves you can use at typewriters. If you go over the cap allowed, you’ll automatically be knocked down to an S Rank or lower. There are times you’ll have to go more than one chapter without saving, and simply trust your gut and prowess.

This system functions entirely the same in the Separate Ways DLC, with both time requirements and number of saves allowed contingent on the difficulty and grade you’re going for. We’ve indicated all requirements below, so that you can keep this handy during your playthrough.

Difficulty Level Time Limit Number of Saves Allowed Assisted 1.5 hours or less N/A Standard 2 hours or less N/A Hardcore 2.5 hours or less N/A Professional 2.5 hours or less 10 saves or less

Remember that going to your inventory menu DOES NOT pause the timer on your game. Instead, you can pause the timer at any time by going to the actual Pause Menu (e.g. – ‘Option’ button on PS controller). You can also view the timer itself on that menu near the bottom of the screen.

Also, you can see how many saves you’ve accrued during a single playthrough via the typewriter. Simply look at the top right corner of your current save file.

That concludes our guide for how to get S+ Rank on all difficulties in RE4 Remake Separate Ways DLC. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know how difficult you find getting this achievement, if you do so.

