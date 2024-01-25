How to Unlock & Change Jobs in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

I would also like to sign up for some of these jobs.

Infinite Wealth once again offers plenty of jobs for your party to augment their skills and equipment. You won’t be able to customize jobs right from the start, however, but it isn’t something you can miss.

So if you’re tired of having a normal Ichiban as your party leader, at a certain point, you can change jobs whenever you want in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Where to Change Jobs in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

In chapter five of Infinite Wealth, you’ll head to a shopping center, and a scene will start with someone wearing a palm tree mascot costume. This will begin Substory 31, Let’s Get Alo-Happy!, where a business offering tourist activities will help you gain new Jobs.

As part of that, it will open special booths across the map where you can change jobs at any time you want, and you just need to look for the green palm tree icon.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

Ichiban can also carry over skills from previous jobs he earned, so you can take a little piece with you when you want to switch things up.

How to Get New Jobs in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Unlocking new jobs is a bit more difficult and will require money and higher personality levels for Ichiban. Speak to Elizabeth at the Alo-Happy Tours (Waikiki) location to look through a selection of activities.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

For the most part, it isn’t entirely clear what job unlock corresponds to which activity, so you will have to take your chances if you meet the requirements.

While Ichiban can instantly use these jobs, your fellow party members will need to be at certain bond levels to swap. If you’ve been doing the Walk & Talk points to increase bonds, you should have at least a couple of options.

This should be everything you need to know about changing and unlocking new Jobs in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Job. If you need help with anything further, please ask us in the comments below.