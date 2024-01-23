Where to Sell Items in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth (Pawn Shop Locations)

Upon first reaching Hawaii, you might not have all that much money to your name. The fact that Honolulu isn’t exactly the cheapest city won’t help keep your wallet full. Fortunately, Ichiban still knows how to scrounge from his homeless days, but you might find more worthless items than actual cash.

If you’re in desperate need to sell stuff in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, there are a few Pawn Shops scattered around.

Where to Find Pawn Shops in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Considering you can find your own way around Honolulu for the most part, it’s hard to say which pawn shop you might end up at first. Most of them have taxis pretty close, so you don’t have to worry about any being hard to reach.

Treasure Select Pawn (River St.)

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

As this is the first pawn shop you’re likely to find, you’ll definitely benefit from the selection of throwable weapons. If you also have a little extra cash on hand, you can pick up the red Street Surfer cosmetics.

Treasure Select Pawn (Hula St.)

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

The unique character armor will be the biggest draw for this pawn shop, though it is all incredibly expensive. However, it does also have a Street Surfer battery for sale.

Treasure Select Pawn (Anaconda)

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

Sells enemy status effect bombs and the blue Street Surfer cosmetics. This one isn’t quite a notable pawn shop that you’ll be visiting often, but it’s handy if you’re already running through the mall.

Treasure Select Pawn (Chinatown)

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

This shop has the other Street Surfer battery you can buy, making it an important stop when you’re eventually in this area for the story.

If you need some money in a hurry, any of the above Pawn Shops are good places to stop. For more of our Infinite Wealth guides, be sure to check out our links below.