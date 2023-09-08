How to Unlock All Friendships in Fae Farm

Friends: What are they good for? In Fae Farm, not an awful lot. Still, becoming besties with your fellow islanders is another fun box to tick as you make Azoria your new home, so here’s our guide on every friendship in Fae Farm and how to unlock them.

All Characters You Can Be Friends With in Fae Farm

There are a total of 15 characters you can form friendships with in Fae Farm. They’re a diverse bunch that includes 10 humans, 4 elves, and the mysterious Wisp Mother. You can begin increasing your friendship rating with the human characters as early as Day 3, but you’ll have to wait until you’ve reached Chapter 5 before you can introduce yourself to the 5 characters from the fae realm.

Here are all 15 characters you can befriend in the game:

Alaric

Bjorn

Cleo

Drak

Eddy

Frida

Igni

Kasper

Merritt

Miles

Oorlich

Rita

The Marquis

Wisp Mother

Zido

How to Increase Your Friendship Level

When it comes to making the folks around the island like you, there are 2 ways to improve your friendship level with them: talking to them each day, and completing friendship quests. You can gain friendship points with a character every day simply by finding them on the map and talking to them.

Image Source: Phoenix Labs via Twinfinite

Every day, a random selection of characters that you can befriend in the game will have a friendship quest available. These will require you to find or craft an item or resource that the character wants. Friendship quests only last until the end of the day, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to complete it in time to gain the reward.

Some characters like to stay in the same place on the map at all times, but others are prone to wander around the island. You can find any islanders at any time by opening up the World Map and selecting their portrait. This will put a waypoint marker to the character on your screen. You can also use the World Map to see which characters have friendship quests available.

How to Check Your Friendship Status

If you want to see your current standing with each of the friendship options in Fae Farm, you can see each one listed in the ‘Companions’ menu. Here are all 6 relationship ranks in the game:

Strangers

Acquaintances

Friends

Good Friends

Great Friends

Besties

You can befriend as many characters as you like at once, so it’s going to take a while to get them all to become your Besties! Unfortunately, there is no indicator to let you know how close each character is to the next rank.

Image Source: Phoenix Labs via Twinfinite

If you want to reset your friendship with any character, you can also do this from the ‘Companions’ menu. Hover over the character you want to reset and select the option to ‘Reset a Relationship’. You can do this on Switch controllers by pressing the Y button. You’ll be given a warning before you finalize the process, and then they’ll be reset to the level of Strangers.

Now you know how to unlock all the friendships in Fae Farm. There are no benefits to achieving Besties status with any or all of your friends, and once you do reach that level you’ll no longer receive friendship quests for them. Still, at least you’ll be safe in the knowledge that you’ve brought plenty of good vibes to the island. Be sure to check out our other guides for the game down below.