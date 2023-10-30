How To Surf In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to stop Kraven from hunting New York’s supervillains. With a much larger game world in the sequel, developer Insomniac Games needed new ways of navigating the Big Apple.

One mechanic players may miss though is the ability to surf in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Surfing As Spider-Man

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Surfing may not be the first thing that crosses your mind when you think of Spider-Man but Spider-Man 2 lets Peter and Miles have a good go at it. It’s rather easy to do as well however neither of the wall-crawlers can maintain it for very long. Furthermore, you don’t need to unlock any gadgets or powers to surf across the likes of the Hudson River.

Spider-Man 2’s opening level involves the Spider-Men facing off against a kaiju-sized Sandman and introduces players to the Web Wings. I found these a little fiddly at first, but once you get used to the mechanic you’re all set to skid across the East River like a friendly neighborhood skimming stone.

Firstly you will need to be airborne which can be achieved by simply jumping with the X button and using R2 to swing. Once you feel you are high enough (it doesn’t matter how far you go really), press the triangle button to deploy Spider-Man’s Web Wings and make a beeline to the nearest body of water. Having picked up a decent amount of speed at this point, you just have to aim Spider-Man at the water and he will automatically begin surfing upon contact.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Word of warning though, Spider-Man’s surf does not last long, you have a few seconds at most. In that time you will be prompted to jump again with X and Spider-Man will leap from the surface into the air. At which point you can deploy your Web Wings again to have another go, or (if there is a boat, bridge, or dock nearby) swing away to continue your adventure.

Failing to jump after a few seconds of surfing will see Spider-Man lose his footing and fall into the water. Depending on where you are on the map at that point, if there is nothing to web around you, you might as well restart from your last checkpoint. Unless you prefer an arduous swim back to shore.

