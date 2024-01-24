How to Stop Pals From Slacking off in Palworld

Keeping your base running is tough, and you need all the help you can get from your Pals in Palworld. Unfortunately, some Pals like to slack off and not do their tasks. If you want to know how to stop this from happening, you can read this guide to learn more about this issue.

There are several reasons as to why some of your Pals are slacking off. The most common cause is because the Pal you assign to your base has the Slacker trait. You can check their detail via the Palbox, where you can see all the Passive Skills they have.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

During my playthrough, I had a Depresso at my base who often slacked off. It would often laze around on its bed while its teammates work hard around it. In the end, I had to replace it with another Depresso who didn’t have a Slacker trait.

Another possible reason behind your Pals slacking off is low Sanity. You can see this stat underneath their Hunger bar. You want to ensure their SAN never gets too low, or your Pals will get sick or slack off.

The best way to restore their Sanity is to have a Hot Spring in your base. Any Pal who is stressed will automatically enter the Hot Spring to increase its Sanity meter. You can unlock Hot Spring once you reach level 9, and High Quality Hot Spring becomes available at level 31.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

I also recommend building Fluffy Pal Beds once you reach level 24. Unlike Straw Pal Beds, this item lets your Pals recover more Sanity while they rest during the night.

That’s everything you need to know on how to stop Pals from slacking off. Twinfinite has more Palworld content you may want to read before leaving, such as our tier list of Palworld Pals.