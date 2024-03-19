how to stop check swing in MLB the show 24

While playing MLB The Show 24, there are a lot of different controls that you’ve got to keep track of. Batting is critical when playing baseball, but you won’t get anywhere if you can’t consistently swing the bat. Here’s how to stop checking your swing in MLB The Show 24.

Stop Check Swing MLB The Show 24

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

When you’re at bat in MLB The Show 24, you can check your swing to back out at the last second if a ball isn’t going to wind up in the strike zone. However, if it keeps happening when you’re not expecting it, it can become more of a hindrance than a benefit.

To stop your player from checking their swing while you’re hitting, ensure you’re holding down the button for the swing you’re trying to use. If you tap and quickly release your swing button, you’ll check your swing and not follow through.

An easy way to remember this is with a baseball reference. You have to follow through with your swings to ensure proper contact and power, so you’ve got to do the same with your button press. This holds with any of the swing types, so don’t get too jumpy when you’re pressing your buttons.

Sometimes you might try to check a swing, but the umpire might call it a full swing nonetheless. There is nothing you can do to affect this because it seems pretty random. Generally, if you have an accidental check swing, the only thing you have to worry about is just missing the pitch.

That’s all there is for how to stop checking swinging in MLB The Show 24. It can be a frustrating feature if it keeps messing up your at-bats but with practice, you can avoid it altogether. For more guides to help you through your baseball career, check out our pitching guide or our guide on how to steal bases.

