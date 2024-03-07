How to Start & Win Trading Blows in WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 is full of different ways to put on a show with your opponent, but it’s not always clear about how you can do so. That’s why we’re here with a guide on how to start Trading Blows in WWE 2K24; and, better yet, how to win the exchange.

WWE 2K24 Trading Blows Controls

Image Credit: WWE and Visual Concepts

Though the game doesn’t explicitly say how to start Trading Blows in WWE 2K24, it’s fairly easy to do so.

While in a match with either an AI opponent or another player, simply hold down the Square Button on PlayStation or the X Button on Xbox while right next to your opponent. This initiates the Trading Blows minigame, and new quick time button press prompts will appear on the screen.

You then need to press the Square or X button when a circle meter has filled to the point that it’s overlapping with a green or yellow section of the circle. Doing so triggers a blow, and helps you to gain ground in the exchange of attacks. Whoever misses three button prompts first loses the minigame, and is then vulnerable to other moves and attacks for a short period of time.

Bear in mind that this minigame can only be triggered by each player one time per match. After that, you won’t be able to do the Trading Blows minigame until you reset the match or begin a new one.

How to Toggle Trading Blows Settings

The AI can also trigger the Trading Blows minigame, but this can be tweaked via the game’s options to ensure you don’t have to play the minigame more than you’d like.

To do so, head to the game’s main menu and then tab over to the Options menu. Select it, and then scroll down to the Gameplay section. Choose this menu, and then scroll down to Trading Blows.

From there, you can set the minigame to ON, which makes the Trading Blows minigame triggerable by the player and AI; MANUAL, which makes it so that only players can trigger the minigame; or OFF, which disables the minigame completely.

And that’s all there is to it really. As we said, it’s a fairly straightforward mechanic of the game and isn’t too hard to pull off. Just make sure you tweak its setting to your liking, and it’s sure to be a welcome addition to your bag of tricks in the ring.

Now that you know how to start and win Trading Blows in WWE 2K24, why not check out our other guides on how to target limbs and change character appearance? Otherwise, we've also got a guide on how to make WWE in Infinite Craft if you'd rather expand your general gaming knowledge.